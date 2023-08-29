News you can trust since 1877
100 volunteers 'urgently needed' in Hartlepool for two newly relaunched schemes for NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme

An urgent call has gone out to find 100 Hartlepool volunteers to sign up to a programme to support vulnerable people in the local community.
By Mark Payne
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

The NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme is expanding and recruits are needed locally for two newly relaunched volunteer activities, Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver.

Through Community Response, volunteers collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items to vulnerable people in the community helping to support their health and wellbeing.

Pick Up and Deliver involves helping to transport medicines or small medical equipment items to people’s homes or community settings from NHS sites, helping to support hospital discharge and prevent admissions.

Volunteering is completely flexible and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app, allowing volunteers to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of people in their area, at times and locations that suit them.

For more details on the activities and how to sign up visit: nhscarevolunteerresponders.org

