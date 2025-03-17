750 year-old Hartlepool charity unveils new name as it changes with the times
The former Hospital of God at Greatham welcomed guests for its official launch under its new name of The Greatham Foundation on Monday.
The event introduced guests, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Durham, to the foundation’s refreshed identity.
Charity leaders highlighted its ongoing commitment to supporting older people, individuals living with dementia, and providing grants to charities across the region.
The launch featured key speakers including Margaret Bousfield, the foundation’s chair of trustees and director of Stichell House nursing home, and The Greatham Foundation director Lawrence McAnelly.
The Hospital of God was founded by Bishop Robert de Stichell in 1273 to help the poor and elderly people of Hartlepool, and has provided essential services in the community for centuries.
The foundation says their new name reflects the charity’s developing mission, reinforcing their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and support.
