Action call over Hartlepool suicide figures

Suicide figures action call

The figures come on World Suicide Prevention Day – held annually on September 10 – and show that, between 2018 and 2020, 31 people were registered as having died by suicide in Hartlepool.

The latest Office of National Statistics figures show a suicide rate of 12.7 per 100,000 people.

That was up from 10.4 per 100,000 in the previous three years and above the national rate, which was 10.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

Jacqui Morrissey, assistant director of research and influencing at the Samaritans, said: “Any life lost to suicide is a tragedy and we know that the after-effects of the extraordinary last 18 months will continue to impact people’s lives in the years to come.

“Funding should be made available to further develop and deliver practical support services to prevent suicide among groups at the highest risk.”

Brian Dow, deputy chief executive officer of charity Rethink Mental Illness and co-chairman of the National Suicide Prevention Alliance, said the pandemic had led to an increase in risk factors for suicide.

He said: “Reform and investment in health, social care and our benefits system is critical."

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said: "We are committed to doing everything possible to reduce suicides and support people’s mental wellbeing."