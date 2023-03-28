Lung illness figures.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 135 deaths from respiratory illness for every 100,000 people in the area in 2021 – putting it 12th out of 333 local authorities in England for deaths from lung conditions

The average for England is 94 deaths for every 100,000.

The Asthma + Lung UK charity says the data shows the inequalities between different areas.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the charity, said: “We need to tackle the lung health lottery head on.

“We know that people in less well off areas are more likely to have worse lung health, often have no choice but to live in poorer quality housing and have higher smoking rates."

Separate figures, also from the ONS, show 17.3% of adults in Hartlepool are smokers – higher than the UK average of 13.3%.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working hard to improve lung health across the country – including by investing millions in research and backing the NHS’s targeted lung health checks programme, which aims to detect conditions including lung cancer earlier and faster.