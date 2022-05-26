Action call over suicides

Suicide action call.

Ministry of Justice figures show Teesside and Hartlepool coroner's court completed 400 inquests last year 2021, with 59 concluding in a suicide verdict – down from 88 in 2020.

Nationally, coroners reached 4,820 suicide conclusions last year – up from 4,475 in 2020 and the highest level since records began in 1995.

Men accounted for 75% of suicide at 3,596 and up from 3,417 in 2020.

There was a 16% annual increase in suicide conclusions for women.

In the Hartlepool and Teesside area, the coroner reached 40 verdicts of suicide for men in 2021 – down from 74 the year before – and 19 verdicts of suicide for women – up from 14 in 2020.

Mental health charity Mind said a significant proportion of people who take their own lives have been in touch with mental health services.

Paul Spencer, head of health policy and campaigns at Mind, said the Government's upcoming 10-year mental health plan must include action on suicide prevention.

He added: "The plan must set out how different Government departments will work with other agencies to identify and tackle the many factors that can contribute to poor mental health and suicide, including problems with employment, finances, accessing benefits and housing.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is investing £2.3bn a year into expanding and transforming mental health services by 2023-24.

A spokeswoman added: “We are investing £57m in suicide prevention through the NHS Long-Term Plan.”