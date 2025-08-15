Appeal for trades to join Teesside’s own ‘DIY SOS’ to help transform brave Ruby’s life

A community build inspired by TV’s DIY SOS is underway in Billingham - and volunteers are urgently appealing for extra trades to help create the accessible bedroom and wet room that will change the life of 11-year-old Ruby Radley.

Ruby, who is wheelchair-bound and lives with multiple complex disabilities, has endured more than 50 surgeries in her short life, including 35 brain operations and numerous spinal and abdominal procedures. Having twice survived sepsis, she recently underwent life-saving heart surgery using a critical component flown in from the USA.

Despite her extraordinary resilience, Ruby has no independent access to her upstairs bedroom. To reach it, she must crawl, with help - a process parents Richard and Jo describe as exhausting, undignified, and that strips away her independence.

With no space to convert the downstairs footprint of their modest home without losing wheelchair access, the only viable solution is to create a single-storey extension for a fully accessible ground-floor bedroom and wet room – a project dubbed Ruby’s Build.

Carl Harris (left), managing director at Harris Brick Safety Systems, with Ruby and her mum Jo.

Community volunteer Pat Chambers enlisted the support of Steven Clements and Nina O'Brien of Darlington-based architect Phoenix Design, which drew up the scheme and guided it through the planning process. She has also been joined by Carl Harris, of Harris Brick Safety Systems, who is also rallying support from local businesses.

“Ruby has fought through and overcome more in 11 years than many face in a lifetime,” said Pat. “She, and her parents, deserve a home that meets her needs, and the only way to make it happen is for the community to pull together and build it.”

Remarkably, Ruby herself has competed in several Ability Triathlons to raise funds to help others with her condition.

Thanks to the backing of firms across the Tees Valley, the project is progressing – but skilled trades are still urgently needed, particularly joiners, roofers, and tilers, to get Ruby’s Build across the line.

Businesses already contributing include: Applebridge Construction, who carried out the groundworks; Wilton Engineering founder Bill Scott, who funded the blocks for the project; Scott Bros, who are providing a free skip and waste removal service; Brightside Windows & Doors, who are supplying double glazing; Pinpoint Electrical, who are supplying and fitting the electrics; Franks, The Flooring Store, which is providing the flooring and building merchants Jewson, which is donating a range of building materials

Carl has also brought together a strong team of supporters, including plasterer Michael Joseph, scaffolding from John Wanless at TIS, Phil Abbey of GBA Brickwork, Michael Debnath of MD Builders for trade supply, Charmaine Dean of Catnic for lintels, Anthony Savage of Jewson, JT Atkinson builders’ merchant, and Plasmor for building blocks. He is still seeking additional trades, particularly joiners, roofers, and tilers.

“This is about far more than bricks and mortar,” added Pat. “It’s about dignity, independence, and giving Ruby a quality of life that she really deserves.”

Peter Scott, Director at Scott Bros, added: “It’s inspiring to be part of so many businesses that have come together to progress Ruby’s Build and highlights the incredible community spirit that we have here on Teesside.”

Anyone wishing to contribute or donate to Ruby’s Build can contact email Carl Harris at: [email protected]