Appeal for volunteers to distribute mental health awareness cards in Hartlepool

Workers from the coffee shop and supporters have recently put out thousands of small cards across the town to help people in crisis and prevent suicide.
They include a QR code that when scanned direct the recipient to a list of support services available locally.
But LilyAnne’s says after a recent spell of strong winds and rain, a lot of the cards have been damaged.
They are appealing for helpers to replace the damaged cards at locations including Summerhill, the marina, Headland, Crimdon, Seaton, local parks, and other public spaces.
The cards also feature hopeful messages from real people plus a text number to be able to talk to someone at any time.
Anyone who wants to help is asked to drop into LilyAnne’s, in Victoria Road, and collect some of the cards.