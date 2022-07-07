Baby Lara leads women off on breast unit walk in Hartlepool

The ladies completed a seven-mile walk on Tuesday, June 14, led by nine-month-old Lara, the niece of one of the organisers – all while collecting money for the breast unit at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

The 10 women who took part in the group walk includes people who have been affected by breast cancer – either personally or through a family member’s diagnosis.

Together they raised a total of £860.70 to go towards the purchase of equipment in the unit – all for the benefit of those using the breast service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walkers with baby Lara.

The ladies walked from Hartlepool Marina to Seaton Carew and then back again – collecting donations along the way.

Val Kitching, a retired midwife from Hartlepool who organises the annual walk, said the group always got great support – and often ran into women who the breast unit has helped over the years.

“We’re very thankful to the generous people of Hartlepool who donated as we walked,” she said.

“We do this walk every year to contribute, in our own small way, in improving this vital service for local people, and as a thank you for the care and support the breast care team provide to our community.

The women handing over their cheque.

“We wear pink to make our cause known and we’re often approached by people who have been affected by breast cancer. It’s always a pleasure to have a chat with them and listen to their story.”

The group has been raising money for the breast unit through their annual walk for around six years.

On Thursday 7 July, they made their annual visit to the breast team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool to present their cheque.

Breast care nurse Karen Milburn said: “We’re so grateful for the funds these fantastic ladies raise for us every year and we really appreciate them taking the time out to continue supporting us.