Brits share their top health pearls of wisdom as two-thirds admit to ignoring early signs of a potential health condition

People in the North East have revealed the health ‘Pearls of Wisdom’ they would tell their younger selves, including to avoid listening to music at full blast, always wear sunglasses – even in winter, and to get enough sleep – according to new research.

This comes as nearly two-thirds (60%) admit they ignored a potential health condition before the age of 30, which later flared up, with a similar amount (53%) skipping regular health check-ups when they were younger.

The poll of over 2,000 UK adults over 40 also revealed they wish they had prioritised regular exercise, even if it’s just walking (60%), and ensured they got enough vitamin D (33%). Others would recommend not ignoring their mental health (36%), starting a skincare regime earlier in life (30%) and taking better care of their hearing (19%). In fact, 14% would advise younger generations to always pack hearing protection when heading to a gig.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers to mark Tinnitus Awareness Week (3-9 February 2025), highlights the importance of regular health checks to improve our health and wellbeing later in life.

More than three-quarters (80%) of Brits over 40 admit they rarely or never took steps to protect their hearing when exposed to loud environments in their youth. Brits are now feeling the consequences with 42% of people rating their hearing as average or poor and nearly two-thirds (59%) reporting they experience occasional tinnitus, a condition in which you hear ringing in your ear.

DJ Woody Cook, who lives with tinnitus said: "Without a doubt, my tinnitus is from listening to loud music. As a DJ, my hearing is crucial. I wish I'd known earlier about the risks and protected my hearing better, but it’s not too late, and with the right hearing protection I’m able to stop my tinnitus from getting any worse.”

Four in 10 blamed their past health naivety on a lack of awareness of long-term consequences, while 34% admitted they didn’t have enough knowledge about preventative care.

Specsavers chief audiologist, Gordon Harrison, said: “When you’re young, prioritising your health can take a backseat to work and socialising. But many adults now wish they had been more proactive—whether in staying active, getting enough sleep, having regular eye tests or protecting their hearing.

“Tinnitus is a growing issue, with huge numbers of adults experiencing the condition. While it is not known exactly what causes tinnitus, exposure to loud noise can trigger the condition and that’s why protecting your hearing is so important.”

The findings show that there is a lack of awareness of long-term consequences with nearly two thirds (64%) not fully understanding the impact of poor health habits until later in life. By highlighting these findings, Specsavers hopes more people will take preventative health more seriously to help prevent long-term implications.

If you have any concerns about your hearing or want to find out more information visit specsavers.co.uk/hearing/hearing-test

Top health tips Brits over 40 would tell their younger selves:

1. Drink more water every day (70% recommend)

2. Prioritise regular exercise, even if it’s just walking (60% recommend)

3. Eat a balanced and nutritious diet (55% recommend)

4. Get enough sleep (48% recommend)

5. Avoid smoking entirely (38% recommend)

6. Wear sunscreen, even on cloudy days (37% recommend)

7. Get enough vitamin D (33% recommend)

8. Do not ignore your mental health (36% recommend)

9. Don’t skip regular eye exams (38%)

10. Always wear sunglasses – even in winter (25% recommend)

11. Start a skincare regime early (30%)

12. Take better care of my hearing (19%)

13. Don’t skip regular hearing checks (20%)

14. Don’t have your headphones at full blast (22%)

15. Wear earplugs to gigs (12%)