Broadcasting legend Derek Thompson supports Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:28 GMT
A famous face has helped boost Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.

A successful race night at Hartlepool Rugby Club featured renowned broadcaster Derek Thompson and raised more than £5,740 for the hospice's vital services.

Derek, a familiar voice to sports fans from his work with BBC Five Live, At The Races, ITV and Channel 4, took part in a question and answer session about his career.

Greg Hildreth, Alice House's business and communications senior manager, said: "It was lovely to be part of this night and the warmth and generosity in the room was overwhelming.

Broadcasting legend Derek Thompson with compere Harrison Smith at the Alice House Hospice race night.
Broadcasting legend Derek Thompson with compere Harrison Smith at the Alice House Hospice race night.

"The fabulous turnout and amount raised speak for themselves.”

The night was organised in collaboration with financial adviser Harrison Smith and local travel company True Blue Travel.

Harrison, who also hosted the event, said: "It was a privilege to be involved in such a fantastic event for Alice House.

“Seeing the community come together and raise such a significant amount fills me with pride.”

