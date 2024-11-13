Broadcasting legend Derek Thompson supports Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A successful race night at Hartlepool Rugby Club featured renowned broadcaster Derek Thompson and raised more than £5,740 for the hospice's vital services.
Derek, a familiar voice to sports fans from his work with BBC Five Live, At The Races, ITV and Channel 4, took part in a question and answer session about his career.
Greg Hildreth, Alice House's business and communications senior manager, said: "It was lovely to be part of this night and the warmth and generosity in the room was overwhelming.
"The fabulous turnout and amount raised speak for themselves.”
The night was organised in collaboration with financial adviser Harrison Smith and local travel company True Blue Travel.
Harrison, who also hosted the event, said: "It was a privilege to be involved in such a fantastic event for Alice House.
“Seeing the community come together and raise such a significant amount fills me with pride.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.