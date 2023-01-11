Call out to men in Hartlepool wanting to get fit in 2023 with 12-week course in association with Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation
Men wanting to lose weight and get fitter are being urged to sign up to a free health initiative.
FIT POOLIES is a 12-week course that provides a supportive environment where men can come together to make positive changes to improve their health.
Open to men aged 35-65, it combines classroom sessions on nutrition and lifestyle changes with physical activity.
The course is a partnership between Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, the EFL Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council.
It begins on Monday, January 23, at Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium.
Keith Nobbs, manager of the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “Previous participants have told us how much they got from the initiative, so I would encourage anyone wanting to be fitter and healthier in 2023 and beyond to sign up without delay.”
A range of serious conditions, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers, can be a consequence of being overweight.
For details, email [email protected], call (01429) 862595 or visit www.efltrust.com/FITFANS.