FIT POOLIES is a 12-week course that provides a supportive environment where men can come together to make positive changes to improve their health.

Open to men aged 35-65, it combines classroom sessions on nutrition and lifestyle changes with physical activity.

The course is a partnership between Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, the EFL Trust and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The course focuses on men's health and fitness.

It begins on Monday, January 23, at Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium.

Keith Nobbs, manager of the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “Previous participants have told us how much they got from the initiative, so I would encourage anyone wanting to be fitter and healthier in 2023 and beyond to sign up without delay.”

A range of serious conditions, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and some cancers, can be a consequence of being overweight.

