Carers UK reveals dramatic increase in value of unpaid care in North East with Hartlepool seeing biggest rise

Hartlepool has seen the largest increase in the value of unpaid care according to new data.

By Mark Payne
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read

Findings from Carers UK and the University of Sheffield show unpaid carers in the North East contribute £9 billion to the economy every year – an increase of almost a third.

Hartlepool saw the highest increase in the region with carers providing £360 million worth of care – up 40% compared to £216 million in 2011.

The findings reveal that unpaid carers are providing more hours than they were 10 years ago with shortages in social care said to be a major factor.

Unpaid care contributions have increased significantly in the last ten years.
Unpaid care contributions have increased significantly in the last ten years.
The 2021 census data showed fewer carers in England and Wales are providing more hours than in 2011.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, said: “The ever-declining availability of social care means there is shrinking support for families to pull on, they are left without a choice but to put other areas of their life on hold and provide more care.”

