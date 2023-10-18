Chief executive appointed to give 'united voice' for North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees hospital trusts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stacey Hunter will take up the role of group chief executive officer (CEO) of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust early next year.
The two trusts came together to form a hospital group in January to strengthen the way they work together.
Professor Derek Bell, joint chair for the two trusts, said: “To have a single leadership supporting the challenges and opportunities across our geography will pay dividends for our patients and communities and, of course, our staff.
“A united single voice that will work to represent our ambition for this region has been long sought. We are absolutely delighted that Stacey will take on that role as our CEO working to support and serve our populations.”
Ms Hunter, a former nurse, is currently chief executive officer of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust.