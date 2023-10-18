Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stacey Hunter will take up the role of group chief executive officer (CEO) of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust early next year.

The two trusts came together to form a hospital group in January to strengthen the way they work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Derek Bell, joint chair for the two trusts, said: “To have a single leadership supporting the challenges and opportunities across our geography will pay dividends for our patients and communities and, of course, our staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Hunter will take up the role of Group CEO of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in early 2024.

“A united single voice that will work to represent our ambition for this region has been long sought. We are absolutely delighted that Stacey will take on that role as our CEO working to support and serve our populations.”