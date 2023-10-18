News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Chief executive appointed to give 'united voice' for North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees hospital trusts

A new chief executive to head up two health trusts covering the Hartlepool area has been appointed.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stacey Hunter will take up the role of group chief executive officer (CEO) of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust early next year.

The two trusts came together to form a hospital group in January to strengthen the way they work together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Professor Derek Bell, joint chair for the two trusts, said: “To have a single leadership supporting the challenges and opportunities across our geography will pay dividends for our patients and communities and, of course, our staff.

Stacey Hunter will take up the role of Group CEO of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in early 2024.Stacey Hunter will take up the role of Group CEO of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in early 2024.
Stacey Hunter will take up the role of Group CEO of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in early 2024.
Most Popular

“A united single voice that will work to represent our ambition for this region has been long sought. We are absolutely delighted that Stacey will take on that role as our CEO working to support and serve our populations.”

Ms Hunter, a former nurse, is currently chief executive officer of Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust.

Related topics:Hartlepool