Julie Gillon announced her intention to move away from her post as accountable officer on February 14.

It comes after North Tees and Hartlepool and South Tees Hospitals NHS foundation trusts announced the formation of a hospital group.

The group aims to bring members of the two hospital trust boards together to tackle common issues that affect both trusts while continuing as separate statutory organisations.

In a statement released by the organisation, Ms Gillon said: “After much discussion, consideration and contemplation, I have made the difficult decision to step away from my post as chief executive for North Tees and Hartlepool.

"I am proud to have dedicated to the trust, and indeed the wider system to ensure the progress to date for the Tees Valley has been aspirant, innovative and thought leading against a backdrop of health inequalities other pressures, notably Covid.

“Future progression of levelling up for this region will, and should be supported by those who will advance the partnership that reflects our openness, transparency and parity for both our workforce, and those that continue to matter most, our patients.”

Ms Gillon has worked for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust for over 20 years, spending the last five years as chief executive.

She joined the NHS aged just 18 as a trainee nurse in Sunderland and had applied to the health service aged just 10.

Ms Gillon will work during a transition period for the organisation until September this year.

