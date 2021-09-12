CHILDLINE ADVICE: Take part in virtual mountain trek to help raise vital funds

With the anxieties caused by the pandemic on top of the concerns they might already be feeling – including worries about the recent return to school – now, more than ever, children need our help.

But we can’t be there to support them without you. Childline and the NSPCC rely on public donations for 90% of our funding, so that’s why this month, we’re calling on everyone to take part in Climb For Children.

It’s a virtual mountain trek to help raise funds to support children and there are three virtual routes – Mount Snowdon (the easiest), Mount Kilimanjaro (medium difficulty), and Mount Everest (the most difficult). You can make the ascension by climbing your stairs at home, at work, at the gym or on local hillsides, it’s up to you.

Climb For Children is just one way for you to support Childline and the NSPCC though – there are fundraising events all year round, including runs, walks and cycling challenges whatever your ability.

If exercise isn’t really your thing, there are still plenty of ways to help us help children across the North East and the rest of the UK – visit www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us for a few ideas, and remember - the public donations make up almost all of our income, so every pound raised really does make a difference.

When mountaineer George Mallory was asked why he wanted to climb Everest, he famously replied: “Because it’s there.”

You might not have Everest, Kilimanjaro or Mount Snowdon in your back garden, but if anyone asks why you’re climbing them, you can answer: “To support Childline.”

We’re there for children whenever they need us. It’s free to contact Childline, but it costs £4 for one of our counsellors to answer a call.