Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has pledged to deliver a new hospital to replace the “crumbling” University Hospital of North Tees as he launches his bid for re-election.

Mr Houchen says he would commit to building a new hospital if he is elected for a third term in May this year.

But Labour’s candidate for mayor, Chris McEwan, has questioned Mr Houchen’s authority to make such a pledge.

Mr Houchen said: “Let’s be clear North Tees Hospital is not fit for purpose and our incredibly hardworking and dedicated NHS staff are being let down by the buildings they have to operate in. Enough is enough.

Ben Houchen says he would deliver a replacement hospital for the North Tees site.

“I will not leave this issue to politicians in Westminster to fix for any longer. If elected, I will build a new hospital to replace North Tees.”

He said under him the combined authority had shown it can deliver large scale projects including redeveloping the Teesworks site and bringing Teesside Airport back to life.

“Armed with this record of delivery, the next promise I will deliver is a new hospital that local people deserve,” added Mr Houchen, who last year was given a peerage by former PM Boris Johnson.

But Labour said the power to build new hospitals sits with the Department for Health.

Labour Tees Valley Mayoral candidate Chris McEwan has challenged Mr Houchen's hospital pledge.

Mr McEwan said: “Lord Houchen must provide more detail on his hospital announcement.