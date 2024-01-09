Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen pledges to 'build new hospital' if re-elected despite Labour questions
Mr Houchen says he would commit to building a new hospital if he is elected for a third term in May this year.
But Labour’s candidate for mayor, Chris McEwan, has questioned Mr Houchen’s authority to make such a pledge.
Mr Houchen said: “Let’s be clear North Tees Hospital is not fit for purpose and our incredibly hardworking and dedicated NHS staff are being let down by the buildings they have to operate in. Enough is enough.
“I will not leave this issue to politicians in Westminster to fix for any longer. If elected, I will build a new hospital to replace North Tees.”
He said under him the combined authority had shown it can deliver large scale projects including redeveloping the Teesworks site and bringing Teesside Airport back to life.
“Armed with this record of delivery, the next promise I will deliver is a new hospital that local people deserve,” added Mr Houchen, who last year was given a peerage by former PM Boris Johnson.
But Labour said the power to build new hospitals sits with the Department for Health.
Mr McEwan said: “Lord Houchen must provide more detail on his hospital announcement.
"Given his office has no health powers, and the Government has not yet committed to building any hospital in the Tees Valley, how does he expect to follow through with this pledge?”