49,000 in Hartlepool now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 49,173 people in the area had received both jabs by July 11 – 65% of over 16s.

Of those to have received both jabs, 47,768 were over the age of 25 – 72% of the age group – and 1,405 people aged between 16 and 25 have also received both doses.

The figures also show 62,043 people in Hartlepool have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 82% of over 16s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS vaccine data also reveals an area by area variation in coverage for people who are fully vaccinated across the area.

The areas with the highest coverage are The Fens, Elwick and Hart, where 78.7% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Seaton Carew on 74.6% and Wooler Road with 74.4%.

The areas with the lowest coverage are Harbour and Victoria (49.5%), Old Town and Grange (53.4%), Foggy Furze (55.5%).

In England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of over 16s.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in Hartlepool have still not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 742 out of 1,014 eligible staff had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 27% have not.