A further 132 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool on 'Freedom Day'

The Government confirmed on Monday, July 19, that 19 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,727.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Monday, July 19, it was announced that 39,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,473,477.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 19: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269

Cases of coronavirus

132 new cases on July 19

Total number of cases since March 2020: 11,738

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,061.3 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 14: 994

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22

Currently on ventilation: 5

Total admissions: 2,757

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.