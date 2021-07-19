A further 132 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool on 'Freedom Day'
Another 132 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool on ‘Freedom Day’.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 19, that 19 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,727.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 19, it was announced that 39,950 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,473,477.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 19: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
132 new cases on July 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 11,738
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,061.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 14: 994
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,757
Based on the latest available information.