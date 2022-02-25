Almost 20 new Covid cases in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths
Almost 20 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool but the town has seen no new virus related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 25, that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 161,224.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 25, it was announced that 31,933 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,804,765.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 321
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 329
Cases of coronavirus
18 new cases on February 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,931
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 246.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 20: 231
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 1
Total admissions: 4,380
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.