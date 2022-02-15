Almost a quarter of teenagers now doubled jabbed
Over 1,700 teenagers in Hartlepool are now doubled jabbed against coronavirus, according to new figures.
As the Government calls on eligible under 18s to get vaccinated this half term, figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 968 people aged 16 and 17 in Hartlepool had received two jabs by February 11 – 42% of the age group.
A further 783 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses of a Covid vaccine by that date – 16% of their age group.
That means 1,751 under-18s in the town are double-jabbed – 24% of 12 to 17 year olds and up 689 on a month earlier.
They are among 3,879 (54%) who had received a first dose by February 11.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that 16 to 17-year-olds receive a second dose of the Covid jab in November – extending the advice to those aged 12 to 15 just before Christmas.
Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme, said: “This half term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, by booking an appointment online or using one of the hundreds of walk-in sites across the country.”
In England, 55% of 12 to 15-year-olds have had at least one dose of the Covid jab, including 22% who have received two.
The rates for 16 and 17-year-olds stood at 67% for one dose and 48% for second jabs by February 11.
Over 16s and clinically at-risk 12 to 15-year-olds or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed are also now eligible for a booster jab.