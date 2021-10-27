Another 77 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool
Latest figures show that another 77 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, October 27, that 207 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 140,041.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, October 27, it was announced that 43,941 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,897,149.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 280
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 295
Cases of coronavirus
77 new cases on October 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,582
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 418.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 22: 393
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,304
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.