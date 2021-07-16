Another new coronavirus death in Hartlepool as town records more than 170 new cases
Another perosn has died in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 16, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,642.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 16, it was announced that 51,870 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,332,371.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
177 new cases on July 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 11,278
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 991.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 11: 929
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,757
Based on the latest available information.