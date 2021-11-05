Another person dies from Covid in Hartlepool as a further 55 people test postive
Another person has sadly died from Covid in the town as 55 more people have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Friday, November 5, that 193 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 141,588.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, November 5, it was announced that 34,029 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,241,916.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 5: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 285
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 295
Cases of coronavirus
55 new cases on November 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,080
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 489.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 31: 459
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,444
Based on the latest available information.
