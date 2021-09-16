Another person has died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as 37 new cases are recorded
One person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as further 37 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, September 16, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,805.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, September 16, it was announced that 26,911 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,339,009. Figures for new cases in Scotland were not available due to a technical issue.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 270
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
37 new cases on September 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,772
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 455 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 11: 427
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 45
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,197
Based on the latest available information