'Big party' planned to thank Hartlepool hospital staff for Covid-19 efforts

Steve Hall, the vice chairman of the board of governors at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said the plans acknowledged the “massive effort” by staff.

He said: “We are looking at a proposal to celebrate, reward and recognise the sterling efforts of all of the staff throughout the pandemic.

“We are working up plans for a day of celebration, effectively a big party day for all of our staff and families.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

“It will take the form of a festival throughout the day so as many people as possible can attend.

“It will facilitate catering and fun and festivities being brought to the hospital site so staff who are on duty can also participate.”

He said the idea needs to be discussed by the trust’s people committee, adding: “It is really important that we tangibly demonstrate our recognition for staff and their families who have selflessly been at the service of others less fortunate while poorly.”

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham said: “It is important that we recognise and celebrate the huge contribution and sacrifice made by NHS staff to look after us all during the pandemic.

Steve Hall.

“A day of celebration is one way to do that.