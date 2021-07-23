Charity's new centre aims to combat post-pandemic isolation

Ian Porter, left, from believe housing, with Graham Easterlow and Lindsey Wood, from East Durham Trust.

East Durham Trust’s new Citizen Story Space, at the charity’s headquarters in Yoden Road, Peterlee, is being funded by believe housing.

It will have a particular focus on people in Blackhall Rocks, Shotton Colliery, Wheatley Hill, Wingate and Seaham’s Deneside estate.

The Citizen Story Space aims to help people who have suffered with isolation reconnect and re-engage with wider society as the Covid pandemic eases.

Activities will include family support sessions, men’s wellbeing activities, arts and crafts workshops and theatre performances.

Graham Easterlow, the chief executive of East Durham Trust, said: "We are really excited to be creating a special place that people of all ages can access and enjoy for many years to come.”