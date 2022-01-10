Covid-19 vaccination jabs on offer at two pharmacies in Hartlepool area
Covid jab appointments are available at two sites in the Hartlepool area by a major chain of pharmacies.
Pharmacy2U is also making flu vaccinations available at its shops in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Queensway, in Billingham.
Both the Covid-19 and flu jab will be offered to patients concurrently, with patients given the jabs in different arms.
Patients are being urged to visit the Pharmacy2U website at www.pharmacy2u.co.uk to book their vaccination appointment as well as to view the most up to date clinic times.
Pharmacy2U has been delivering Covid-19 vaccinations since January 2021 and has so far vaccinated more than a million people against the virus.
Phil Day, superintendent pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and we’ve been working hard to make sure we can help existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure off the NHS.”