Covid-19 vaccination jabs on offer at two pharmacies in Hartlepool area

Residents are being encouraged to get their Covid vaccination at two pharmacies in the Hartlepool area.

Pharmacy2U is also making flu vaccinations available at its shops in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Queensway, in Billingham.

Both the Covid-19 and flu jab will be offered to patients concurrently, with patients given the jabs in different arms.

Patients are being urged to visit the Pharmacy2U website at www.pharmacy2u.co.uk to book their vaccination appointment as well as to view the most up to date clinic times.

Pharmacy2U has been delivering Covid-19 vaccinations since January 2021 and has so far vaccinated more than a million people against the virus.