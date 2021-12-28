England reports record number of daily Covid cases as a further 144 test positive in Hartlepool
Another 144 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool as England reports a record number of daily cases.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 28, that 18 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,021.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 28, it was announced that 129,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,338,676.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 28: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 292
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 308
Cases of coronavirus
144 new cases on December 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,581
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 564.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 23: 530
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 3,694
Based on the latest available information.
