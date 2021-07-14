'Everybody has a right to choose' - What you think about using the NHS Covid Pass after Freedom Day

Announcing that most remaining restrictions would lift in England on Monday, July 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week urged the public to act with caution as face coverings and social distancing become personal choices from that date.

He also encouraged some businesses and large events to enact ‘vaccine passports’ – a blanket term given to a certificate confirming a person has been vaccinated, or recently had a negative Covid test.

An illustration picture shows a smartphone screen displaying a Covid-19 vaccine record on the NHS app. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.

In England, the vaccine passport is called the NHS Covid Pass, but its use is not going to be mandatory from Freedom Day next week.

We asked if having to show proof of Covid status would put you off attending an event or visiting a venue.

Some argued that showing proof would make them feel safer, while others said it could lead to people being excluded.

This is what you said on our social media pages:

David Cowley: “Not everyone is up on technology! You could be excluding those who have had their jabs and are low risk. This could spoil family outings and get togethers.”

Henry Oliver: “What a slippery slope we are on, when people actually believe this is a good thing.”

Donna Ramm: “I would happily show proof that I have had both and if need be a test result also. Honestly what’s the harm?”

Karen Chufunglelung: “If you don’t want to go, then don’t show. Everyone has choices.”

Karen Herkess: “What’s happened to freedom of choice? Everybody has the right to choose.”

Michael Welsh: “It's got nothing to do with venues [my status]. Simply go somewhere else where they don't ask to see anything.

"We will see who is busy and who is not, venues will sharp stop asking when they ain’t making money.”

Lorraine Gee: “Definitely not, in fact it would encourage me to go to more events.”

Kayley Lily Fasa: “Yes as it would take away my human rights as I’m not jabbed.”

Dave Seymour: “Its a stupid idea, those who have had two jabs can still catch and pass Covid on.”

Marie Stevens: “Not at all, I’d probably feel safer and more likely to attend!”

Paul Kerry: “What about the people that can't get vaccinated?”

Gary Duncan: “Not at all. It would be doing my bit for the good of society.”

Graeme Johnson: “Not at all, I’ve been to Wembley four times in the last month and it works. Proof of double jab (which I screen shot) or negative result on a lateral flow test, taken no more than 48 hours previous.

“Results by text for those not technologically savvy.”

Janet O’Connor: “Yes! It's discriminatory!”

David Graham: “For sure it would not put me off. Opposite really.”

Andy Roughan: As someone who has had Covid, I can't understand why people would oppose passports until the situation is under control.”

Caz Rae: “No don't mind - but would rather not have to do it via an app. Not everyone has or wants a smart phone.”

Lorna Allan: “I would be happy to use the app to prove my Covid status but I’d need to invest in a new phone which I don’t want to necessarily.”

