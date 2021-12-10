'Exercise caution and follow the rules' says Hartlepool health chief

The Government says that, from December 10, face coverings will be required by law in most indoor settings and that, from Monday, December 13, office workers who can work from home should do so.

In addition, from Wednesday, December 15, certain venues and events will be required by law to check that all visitors aged 18 or over are fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours, or have an exemption.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “I really do understand how frustrating it is that the Government’s ‘Plan B’ is being implemented, especially this close to Christmas.

Hartlepool's director of public health Craig Blundred

“Covid-19 cases are still high in Hartlepool and I need to ask people to continue to exercise caution and follow the rules.

“The evidence is absolutely clear that wearing face coverings, washing and sanitising your hands regularly and allowing fresh air to circulate indoors will help to reduce infections.

“The most important thing of all is that every one of us gets the vaccine when we are called to do so.”