Fewer Hartlepool deaths despite pandemic

Excess death figures

Public Health England data compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates to calculate the number of excess deaths.

Based on estimates for 2015-19, Hartlepool was predicted to see 541 deaths from any causes in the first 26 weeks of the year – January 2 to July 2 – but there were 527, 14 fewer than expected.

Of all the deaths registered, 91 (17%) had Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Across England, there were 29,700 excess deaths during the first eight weeks of the year, as the effects of the second coronavirus wave were felt.

The week ending February 5 was the deadliest during the first half of 2021 in England, when there were 5,004 excess deaths.

In Hartlepool, the highest weekly excess death total came in the seven days to January 8, when the area recorded a total of 19 excess deaths.

By contrast, there were nine fewer deaths in the week ending March 12 than had been predicted.

Sarah Scobie, deputy director of research at the Nuffield Trust, said England has seen fewer deaths from other illnesses such as flu this year because of social distancing and lockdowns.