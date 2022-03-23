Hartlepool's first weekend of lockdown measures in March 2020.

First Covid lockdown: 10 pictures in and around Hartlepool from first weekend of lockdown in March 2020

It’s two years since the first national lockdown was imposed in England - and we’re remembering when the streets in and around Hartlepool were deserted on Saturday, March 28 of that year as the town entered its first “locked down” weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Families still headed out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to leave your home, but streets and public transport remained quiet.

That week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a new set of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the public to stay home to protect themselves, each other and the NHS – with few exceptions.

Our photographer headed out across Hartlepool on March 28, 2020, to take in the scene.

1. Delivery

A post trolley as a postie continues working in Hartlepool on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

2. Stay home

The northbound A19 service station before the Dalton Park junction.

3. Silent

A deserted Church Street on Saturday.

4. No traffic

All quiet on the A19 shortly before the Castle Eden junction.

