First Covid lockdown: 10 pictures in and around Hartlepool from first weekend of lockdown in March 2020

Families still headed out to shop for essentials and take exercise, in line with Government guidance for when it is acceptable to leave your home, but streets and public transport remained quiet.

That week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a new set of measures to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, ordering the public to stay home to protect themselves, each other and the NHS – with few exceptions.

Our photographer headed out across Hartlepool on March 28, 2020, to take in the scene.

1. Delivery A post trolley as a postie continues working in Hartlepool on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

2. Stay home The northbound A19 service station before the Dalton Park junction.

3. Silent A deserted Church Street on Saturday.

4. No traffic All quiet on the A19 shortly before the Castle Eden junction.