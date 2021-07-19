The government minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi has told MPs on Monday, July 19 that from the end of September, only people who have had two Covid vaccines will be permitted to enter nightclubs and other venues with large crowds.

Full details are yet to be announced by there has been speculation over the past week that the policy would be introduced for events like football matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the end of September, only people who have received both Covid jabs will be permitted entry into venues with large crowds.

The minister has encouraged businesses to “use the NHS Covid pass in the weeks ahead”, adding: “We will be keeping a close watch on how it is used by venues and reserve the right to mandate if necessary.

“By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold.

“So at that point we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told MPs that by the end of September, everyone aged 18 and over will have had the chance to take up the Covid vaccine. Photo: PA.

“Any decisions will of course be subject to parliamentary scrutiny and we will ensure that appropriate exemptions for those who have genuine medical reasons of why they can’t get vaccinated, and I’m clear we will always look at the evidence available and do all we can to ensure people can continue to do the things they love.”

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after nightclubs in England were allowed to reopen for the first time since March 2020 as the country finally reached the final stage of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

When speaking in the House of Common’s, Mr Zahawi also confirmed that all 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday will be offered a Covid vaccine.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.