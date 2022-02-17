Hartlepool gym owner and ex-Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood to stand trial over alleged Covid-19 breaches

Former Mr Universe Edmund “Eddy” Ellwood faces four charges relating to two dates in February last year.

Ellwood, whose address was given as that of this business, Xtreme Fitness, Unit 2, on the Longhill Industrial Estate, in Hartlepool, denies two offences each on both February 2 and February 7, 2021.

The charges say that on each date he contravened a direction given by Hartlepool Borough Council, under emergency coronavirus legislation, by allowing individuals “to enter the premises for purposes other than paid employment or for the essential and specific upkeep and maintenance of the premises” and that he contravened a prohibition notice given by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 57 year old initially appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in October and returned to court in November, when he entered pleas of not guilty to all four charges.

He was back before the court for a case management hearing this week ahead of a two-day trial to start on March 31.

A small number of anti-lockdown protestors staged a demonstration outside the court in support of Mr Ellwood during his previous court appearances.

Eddy Elmwood outside Teesside Magistrates Court

He has previously spoken of his objections to the closure of gyms during lockdowns, saying they provide an important service for people, especially those with mental health issues.

Mr Ellwood, originally from East Durham, clinched the Mr Universe title five times between 1997-2001 and was England’s Strongest Man winner on three occasions between 2003-05.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.