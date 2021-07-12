Hartlepool sees England's second highest rise in weekly coronavirus rate

There were 822 new cases in the town in the seven days to July 8, the equivalent of 877.6 cases per 100,000 people, up from 419.6 per 100,000 in the previous seven days.

The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

South Tyneside continues to have the highest rate, with 2,052 new cases in the seven days to July 8, the equivalent of 1,359.2 per 100,000 people, up sharply from 691.5 in the seven days to July 1 - the steepest rise in the country.

Sunderland has seen England's third highest rise in weekly coronavirus rates

It is also the highest rate recorded anywhere in England since January 10, when Knowsley in Merseyside recorded a rate of 1,367.5.

North East Lincolnshire currently has the second highest rate, up from 610.4 to 927.5, with 1,480 new cases.

The North East is the country’s Coronavirus hotspot, with four out of the five local authority areas nationwide with the steepest rise in weekly case rates.

As well as South Tyneside topping the league table and Hartlepool in second, Middlesbrough - up from 341.2 to 783.1 – is third and Stockton-on-Tees, where the rate went from 295.9 to 610.6, is fifth.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The North East list in full is:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 1.

South Tyneside, 1359.2, (2052), 691.5, (1044)

Sunderland, 893.0, (2480), 606.8, (1685)

Gateshead, 888.9, (1796), 632.0, (1277)

Hartlepool, 877.6, (822), 419.6, (393)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 832.2, (2520), 713.6, (2161)

Middlesbrough, 783.1, (1104), 341.2, (481)

County Durham, 735.7, (3900), 584.8, (3100)

North Tyneside, 718.1, (1493), 585.8, (1218)

Redcar and Cleveland, 687.6, (943), 380.6, (522)

Stockton-on-Tees, 610.6, (1205), 295.9, (584)

Darlington, 597.4, (638), 452.2, (483)

Northumberland, 537.8, (1734), 357.9, (1154)