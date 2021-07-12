Hartlepool weekly coronavirus case rate tops 800 per 100,000 people
Hartlepool’s weekly coronavirus case rate count has topped 800 per 100,000 people.
The Government confirmed on Monday, July 12, that six more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,431.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, July 12, it was announced that 34,471 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,155,243.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 251
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
105 new cases on July 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 10,674
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 809.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 7: 758
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 8
Currently on ventilation: 1
Total admissions: 2,715
Based on the latest available information.