How did your MP vote over new Covid rules? Use our map to find out

Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.

But the measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.

How did your MP vote in the debate?

MPs announcing the result of a vote for Coronavirus regulations, in the House of Commons in London, as MPs have voted 369 to 126, majority 243, to approve the mandatory use of Covid passes for entry to nightclubs and large venues in England. Picture date: Tuesday December 14, 2021.