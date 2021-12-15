How did your MP vote over new Covid rules? Use our map to find out
The Government’s Covid Plan B measures have come into force after passing a Commons vote on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:21 am
Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.
But the measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.
How did your MP vote in the debate?
Our interactive map will help you find out...