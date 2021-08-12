How the virus changed Hartlepool's death rates

Hartlepool's virus death rate figures

Office for National Statistics data comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years, shows Wooler Road, Seaton Carew and Headland and West View had the highest number of excess deaths.

The figures show that, in the 14 months to the end of April, there were 1,361 deaths registered in Hartlepool – 151 (12.5%) more than the 1,210 predicted in the baseline data.

Of these, 250 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause but many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed.

The measurement compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates.

In Hartlepool, the areas with the highest excess death rates were:

*Wooler Road – 92 deaths, 22 (31.4%) more than expected, and including 21 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Seaton Carew – 119 deaths, 23 (24%) more than expected, including 22 due to Covid-19.

*Headland and West View – 183 deaths, 29 (18.8%) more than expected , including 35 due to Covid-19.

The areas with the lowest excess death rates were:

*Owton Manor – 102 deaths, three (3%) more than expected, and including 20 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause.

*Foggy Furze – 61 deaths, two (3.4%) more than expected, including nine due to Covid-19.

*The Fens, Elwick and Hart – 156 deaths, six (4%) more than expected, including 31 due to Covid-19.

In a Covid-19 Impact Inquiry report, the Health Foundation said people aged under 65 living in the most deprived areas were almost four times more likely to die from the virus.

Assistant director David Finch said: "There is extensive evidence that deep-rooted issues such as poor health, increased financial insecurity and strained public services left some people more exposed."

The Department of Health and Social Care said increasing vaccine uptake was a “key step” to addressing the disparity of outcomes for those who catch Covid.