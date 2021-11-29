'It's about time' - Hartlepool reacts on eve of new Covid restrictions starting in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed in a series of announcements over the weekend that face coverings will become mandatory once more on public transport, in shops and other settings including banks, post offices and hairdressers.

International arrivals will also have to isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result, with the test to be taken before the end of their second day in the UK.

Meanwhile, staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 and above have been told to wear masks in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities from Monday, November 29.

The other measures come into effect from 4am on Tuesday.

As the updates were made at the weekend, Mail readers took to social media to share their views on the changes.

Many showed their support for the action, while some criticised the moves.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands between British Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, left, and British Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance during a press conference on Saturday, November 27. Picture: Hollie Adams - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

This is what you said on our Facebook page:

Phil Hume-Hopper: “The wearing of masks in shops was a very basic preventative method. As soon as it became optional this was inevitable.”

Steve Miller: “Masks help reduce the spread of all germs, last winter we had massively reduced flu cases due to most of us wearing them. Makes absolute sense the wear them, especially in winter.”

Karen Foster: “Not happening I’m afraid … we can’t keep going backwards.”

Gayle Audrey Williams: “Boris is, as usual, two weeks behind the 8 ball.”

Nina Butler: “I would rather wear a mask to reduce the chance of me getting Covid again. I was lucky last time I didn’t suffer too badly. Can’t say I won’t if I caught it again.”

Lauren Bell: “Why, when people have had their jabs and boosters?”

Andrew William Watling: “It’s about time. Europe is already doing it and we don’t learn from the last year, we wait again till last minute.”

Beccy Lowes Sharp: “If they’re genuinely trying to stop it being brought into the country, surely it makes more sense to enforce a test before coming here rather than allowing people to travel here and then take one two days later?”

