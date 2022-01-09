More chances to get vaccinated with four Hartlepool walk-in Covid clinics

First, second and booster doses will be available at the centres which are open to anyone aged 16 and over.

No appointment is necessary, just turn up for the jabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccine centre at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool.

The clinics are:

Tuesday, January 11, at Victoria Road Medical Centre, from 2pm-7pm. Wednesday, January 12, at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Wednesday, January 12, at Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, at 10am to 5pm. Saturday, January 15, at Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, at 10am to 5pm.

People aged 16 and 17 must have waited at least 12 weeks between their first and second doses, or eight weeks for all those aged over 18.

There must be at least a three-month gap between the second dose and getting the booster.

A total of 64,321 second doses had been given in Hartlepool up to Saturday, January 8, and 46,576 booster or third doses.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.