More chances to get vaccinated with four Hartlepool walk-in Covid clinics

Four more walk-in Covid vaccination clinics are set to be held in Hartlepool this week.

By Mark Payne
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 4:40 pm

First, second and booster doses will be available at the centres which are open to anyone aged 16 and over.

No appointment is necessary, just turn up for the jabs.

Read More

Read More
North East sees 'concerning' rise in Omicron covid variant, says expert - these...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Vaccine centre at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool.

The clinics are:

Tuesday, January 11, at Victoria Road Medical Centre, from 2pm-7pm. Wednesday, January 12, at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Wednesday, January 12, at Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, at 10am to 5pm. Saturday, January 15, at Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, at 10am to 5pm.

People aged 16 and 17 must have waited at least 12 weeks between their first and second doses, or eight weeks for all those aged over 18.

There must be at least a three-month gap between the second dose and getting the booster.

A total of 64,321 second doses had been given in Hartlepool up to Saturday, January 8, and 46,576 booster or third doses.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Hartlepool