More falling victim to virus in Hartlepool

Face mask call as virus numbers rise

As pressure mounts on the Government to reintroduce restrictions amid soaring numbers across the UK, UK Health Security Agency data shows 383 people in the area tested positive in the week to October 21 – a 20% increase from 320 reported in the seven days to September 23.

The average rate of infection in the area over the period stood at 408 cases per 100,000 – up on the 341 a month earlier – with the highest number of cases among youngsters aged 10 to 14 (64), followed by 55 to 59-year-olds (33) and 45 to 49-year-olds (30).

Labour is calling on the Government to reintroduce some measures included in its "plan B" proposal – such as mandatory mask wearing, home working and vaccine passports for large events and nightclubs.

Nationally, 325,700 cases were reported in the week to October 21 – 38% up on four weeks earlier.

The number of people who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 decrease over the same period, from 998 to 909.

In Hartlepool, two deaths were recorded in the week to October 21, compared to three in the week to September 23.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has rejected calls to move to plan B, but said the Government would keep the situation under review.