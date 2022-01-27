More than 100 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths
A total of 119 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 27, that 338 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,040.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 27, it was announced that 96,871 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,245,474.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 308
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 317
Cases of coronavirus
119 new cases on January 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,119
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,139.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 22: 1,069
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,098
Based on the latest available information.