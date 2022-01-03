More than 300 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool over last 24 hours
Another 328 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool in the last 24 hours.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 3 that 42 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died in England, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,893.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
It was announced on Monday, January 3 that 157,758 more people had tested positive for coronavirus in England and Scotland, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,422,815.
On Monday, January 3 the Government’s coronavirus dashboard reported two data issues.
It said: “Data for deaths within 28 days of a positive test are only included for England. Data for Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”
A second note added: “Cases and deaths data are only included for England and Scotland. Data for Wales and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays. Event date metrics will be updated retrospectively.”
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 3: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
328 new cases on January 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 21,414
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,276.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 29: 1,198
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,725
Based on the latest available information.