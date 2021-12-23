More than 7,000 Hartlepool people get booster jabs in one week

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows at least 7,552 people here received a booster or third vaccine dose in the week ending Monday, December 20.

That was up by 50% from 5,023 the previous week.

A total of 39,295 people here had received a booster or third dose by Monday – at least 47% of people aged 12 and over – and were among the 29.9 million people nationally to have received an extra vaccine dose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues of people outside Hartlepool's Victoria Medical Centre at a jab clinic earlier this month.

Separate figures for 377 local authority areas across the United Kingdom show that Hartlepool experienced 321 new infections in the week ending Saturday, December 18, with a rate of 342.1 per 100,000 people.

This compares to Lambeth, in London, which had the highest level nationwide with 9,378 new cases (2,914.1 per 100,000 people).

Only five areas had lower rates than Hartlepool with Scarborough, at 333 new infections and a rate of 306.2 per 100,000 people, currently having the lowest.

Another walk-in clinic has been organised in town on Tuesday, December 28, at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from 8.30am-1.30pm and 2.30pm-7.30pm.

Hartlepool Borough Council states: “First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with booster jabs will be available.”

It will be followed on Wednesday, December 29, by a walk-in clinic for vaccine and booster jabs at Mill House Leisure Centre’s sports hall from 9am-6pm.