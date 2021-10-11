More walk-in Covid vaccination clinics to be held in Hartlepool – here’s where and when
Two more walk-in Covid vaccination clinics have been announced for Hartlepool.
The clinics will take place on Saturday, October 16, from 10am until 6pm at Mill House Leisure Centre and on Saturday, October 23, from 10am until 6pm at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
First and second doses of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available and appointments are not needed.
Both clinics are open to anyone 16 or over.
Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “It is very important to get both doses as full vaccination is the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from COVID.
“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.”