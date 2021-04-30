Nearly 50,000 in Hartlepool have now had virus jab

Hartlepool COVID jabs near 50,000

NHS data shows 15,438 people had received both jabs by April 25 – 20% of over-16s in the area.

Of those to have received both jabs, 12,773 were 45 and over – 29% of the age group – and 2,665 people aged between 16 and 44 have now received both doses.

The figures show 48,853 people in the area have received at least one jab – 66% of those aged 16 and over.

The data also reveals an area by area variation in coverage for those receiving at one dose of the vaccine.

The proportion of people prioritised for vaccinations, such as those aged 42 and over, is one factor that could affect vaccine coverage.

The areas with the highest coverage are The Fens and Elwick and Hart, with 77% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

Next comes Wooler Road with 73%, followed by Seaton Carew with 72.7%

The areas with the lowest coverage are Harbour and Victoria (50.5%), Old Town and Grange (53.9%) and Foggy Furze (55.9%)

In England, 11 million people had received a second dose of the jab by April 25 – 24% of the over-16 population.

That includes 9.4 million people aged 45 and over – 38% of the age group.