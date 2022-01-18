New Covid-19 testing centre opens in Hartlepool

The new site in West View Road is part of the Government’s drive to improve accessibility of Covid-19 testing in communities.

Tests are available for those with symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

The new site, near the junction with Hutton Street, on the Central Easte, has been selected because it is said to be easily accessible without a car.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency, said: "This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one.

“If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you’re given.”

She added: “As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another.”

Anyone testing positive for the virus will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts.

Covid-19 testing is also available for those asked to get a test, which could be by NHS Test and Trace, a clinician, local authority or through their work. Instead of self-isolating, those who are fully vaccinated and under 18s identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases are advised to get a free PCR test as soon as possible.