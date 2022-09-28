New figures show how much the pandemic drove up Hartlepool's 'excess deaths' total

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show Hartlepool recorded 233 more deaths between March 2020 and June 2022 than the five-year average would suggest.

This was 9.8% more deaths than were expected over this time period – although the excess death rate was below the 11.1% average for England and Wales.

Across the two nations, 137,447 more deaths were registered over the 28-month period than expected compared with previous years.

Hartlepool town centre.

In Hartlepool, the month where the highest number of excess deaths were recorded was April 2020 when they were 78.3% above normal.

But by March 2021 deaths were 17.2% below usual levels.

The King's Fund health think tank warned that excess deaths could climb this winter and called on the Government to take action.

Dr Veena Raleigh, senior fellow at the think tank, said: "NHS services were already stretched prior to the pandemic and are now facing unprecedented pressures with a backlog of almost seven million people waiting for planned care.

"If the Government wants to forestall the risk of excess deaths climbing again, ministers must take steps now to ensure good uptake of the Covid-19 and flu vaccines, and that the NHS has the workforce and resources to cope with winter pressures.”