The region’s NHS is appealing to the public to remember to follow the rules as they start to mix and socialise outdoors and not to put further strain on services by over-indulging.

Staff across the NHS see the impact drinking too much has on health and extra demand on emergency services, as well as abuse of front-line staff – an issue which is being highlighted in a series of hard-hitting ‘it happened to me’ videos.

North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) deputy chief executive Paul Liversidge said: “We want people to enjoy themselves but to be responsible too. Please don’t let that be an excuse to abuse NHS services – and staff – who have been there for you all throughout the last year.

Please remember the rules this weekend

"We are still dealing with a pandemic and all NHS staff have worked extremely hard under difficult conditions to keep the public safe. NHS staff and other key workers deserve to go to work without fear of being assaulted and those who choose to abuse staff will be reported to the police.”

While there has been a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, the NHS still faces challenges such as reduced space in hospital treatment areas as a result of social distancing and infection control measures.

So, the region’s health service is asking the public to ‘do their bit’ by remembering:

NEAS' Paul Liversidge

*Follow the rules for hands, face, space and fresh air;

*Think pharmacy, GP and 111 first. Only attend A&E or call 999 if you have serious or life-threatening emergencies;

*If you are visiting healthcare settings, wear a face covering and use the handwashing and alcohol gel facilities;

*Attend appointments on your own, where possible, to reduce the risk of infection;

NHS chiefs are urging you to 'do your bit'

*If you suspect you have Covid-19, stay at home and get a test. You cannot access testing through A&E.

Dr Mike Bramble, interim clinical lead for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: “We are all looking forward to enjoying time with friends and family.

"But we hope everyone will behave in a way that does not impact on their health, our emergency services and the wider NHS by continuing to follow the rules.”