NHS praise for public as more Hartlepool Covid-19 jab clinics announced

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust confirmed 22 patients with covid were being treated on its sites on Christmas Eve – two of whom were in the intensive care unit at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

This compares to a total of 46 covid patients being treated at the site in late October.

Health bosses have urged people to stay safe over the holiday period and to ensure they are fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queues of people outside Hartlepool's Victoria Medical Centre at a jab clinic earlier this month.

With the first round of festive bank holidays ending, walk-in clinics are beginning to resume in Hartlepool with two due to take place on Tuesday.

Trust medical director Deepak Dwarakanath said: “The support from the public this year has been overwhelming and we are grateful for the kind words and comments we receive on a daily basis.

“During the festive season, we appeal to everyone to do their bit to keep themselves and their families safe and well.

“Please make sure you get both doses of your covid vaccine and booster, which are safe and effective for all, including expectant mothers and women planning a pregnancy.

“It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love.

“It’s not just Covid-19 we need to be aware of.

“Your community pharmacist can offer expert advice on a range of common winter illnesses and you can help yourself by not overdoing the festive drinking and making sure your turkey is thoroughly cooked.

“All the best for 2022 from everyone at your local NHS team.”

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre hosts walk-in clinics on Tuesday, December 28, from 8.30am-1.30pm and 2.30pm-7.30pm.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with booster jabs will be available.

First and second doses plus booster jabs are also available at the town’s Victoria Road Medical Centre on Wednesday, December 29, and Thursday, December 30, from 8.30am-7pm.

First and second doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available along with booster jabs on Wednesday, December 29, at Mill House Leisure Centre from 10am-4pm.